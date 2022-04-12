      Weather Alert
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing

Were COVID restrictions necessary?

Apr 12, 2022 @ 3:55pm

After 2 years of lockdowns, mandates and dictator style leadership during the pandemic, even blue states are finally easing their covid restrictions, but now that we’ve reached the end, do we know if all the restrictions we needed? For some expert opinion, Lars speaks with Dr. Richard Van Dam, who is a doctor with experience at Emory medical school and the CDC (the same background as Anthony Fauci). Dr. Van Dam is also a candidate for Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

The post Were COVID restrictions necessary? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Farm In Washington State Fined $267,000 For Allegedly Watering Without Water Rights
Connect With Us Listen To Us On