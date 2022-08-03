Welding Fire Destroys Home In Kelso

KELSO, Wash. — A home was destroyed and two pets died in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors on Louise Street near Daffodil Lane called 911 reporting large flames and explosions just after 12:30pm.
The owner was welding on the exhaust system of a car underneath a carport when fire erupted from the fuel tank. The flames grew rapidly to a second vehicle and spread from the garage inside the home due to the amount of flammable liquids and gases that were present.
An overhead utility line burnt through and blocked access. It sparked across the ground and started grass fires on the neighboring property.
The residents were not injured, but two cats did not survive.