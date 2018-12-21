In Brief: Welcome to Marwen is the not-so-amazing “true” story of the really amazing Mark Hogancamp.



Welcome to Marwen is based on a true story. The key word in cases like this is “based.” In 2000, Mark Hogancamp was attacked outside a bar by five men and left for dead. He was in a coma for nine-days and all memory before that night was erased.

To cope, Hogancamp created Marwencol. It’s a miniature fictional village in World War II Belgium. He takes pictures of the characters inhabiting the village. They are men and women — including his assailants — from his real life. Hogancamp’s story was the subject of a real life documentary in 2010.

The Steve Carell movie is co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis. He uses motion capture to turn his star and co-stars into six-inch dolls and then zips Carell’s Hogancamp in and out of reality and into Marwen’s fantasy and back. It is there the dolls of the people both protect and torture him.

Welcome to Marwen gives Steve Carell another chance to show his dramatic chops. He’s flat out good in the role. So are his many co-stars. What isn’t good is Zemeckis’ uneven storytelling. He overdoes the fantasy part of Hogancamp’s life. The long CGI scenes are very clever at first but after awhile you start to wonder if Hogancamp’s real life had a lot more to offer.

Then there’s the part of you that wonders whether there is so little to tell in the sad but positive tale of Hogancamp’s real life that Zemeckis had to pad the film to make it feature length. At that point you note the movie runs close to two-hours so that’s likely not the case.

The bottom-line? Zemeckis’ version of Hogancamp’s incredible story ends up as wooden as the movie’s animated dolls.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Stars: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Elza Gonzalez, Gwendoline Christie, Janelle Monae, Merritt Wever, Leslie Zemeckis, Stefanie von Fetten, Neil Jackson

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. The trailer of this one looks good and is much better than the film really is. A big disappointment. Give it a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



