Welcome Back Wednesday Launching To Support Fairview Small Businesses Struggling Because Of Covid-19
Fairview, Ore. – The city of Fairview is launching a new program starting Wednesday October 28th to help their small businesses who’ve been hurt by covid-19, and it also means you can score a deal. It’s called Welcome Back Wednesday. Each week one local business will be highlighted and offer $10 dollar coupons to the first ten customers. Other businesses are signing up so check back to the city’s website for updates. Here are the businesses taking part so far:
October 28 – Exclusive Pet Supply – 21829 NE Halsey St.
November 4 – Divine Mocha – 2010 NE Fairview Ave.
November 11 – Quad’s Garden – 1643 NE Market Dr.
KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with one of the participating businesses, Quad’s Garden, about how covid-19 has impacted them and about the new Welcome Back Wednesday program.
Sadie and her Mom are the manager and owner of Quad’s Garden in Fairview just off Halsey and Fairview Parkway near Target and the Post office. They are a relatively new and small business, Halloween marks their second year in business. Covid-19 has been quite the curve ball for them. They say it’s been tough trying to get more established in the community with customers, the virus has kept them from blossoming and hiring more. Their projected business for their second year is way down now too.
Sadie tells us they are really excited about this new program offering coupons and incentives to get shoppers back in the store. Quad’s Garden is also donating a floral arraignment to each of the businesses who are taking part in Welcome Back Wednesday as a way to say thank you and help their neighbors.