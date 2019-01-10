Welches Man Accused of Beating Girlfriend With Piece of Wood
By Pat Boyle
|
Jan 10, 2019 @ 7:43 AM

Welches, Or. – A Welches man is behind bars on an attempted murder charge. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 61 year old  William Bouley is  accused of severely beating his girlfriend with a piece of wood. The sheriff’s office says he thought he’d killed her and threatened to kill himself. Deputies arrested him after they contacted him by phone and got him to come outside.

The girlfriend was found on a couch inside the home suffering from a severe head wound. She was taken to the hospital. Bouley is being held without bail.

