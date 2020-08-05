Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Trends Heading Wrong Way
PORTLAND, Ore. – The latest weekly COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority released Wednesday shows trends are headed in the wrong direction. F
From July 27th to August 2nd, 2,278 people tested positive for the virus. That’s up 37 from the week before.
That same week, 39 Oregonians reportedly died from the virus. That’s up from 27 the week before.
And the positivity rate increased from 5.1 percent to 6.4 percent.
The age group with the highest infection rate continues to be 20 to 29-year-olds.
And most cases are sporadic, meaning no source for the case can be found.