Weekend Events, Minus the Mud!

There’s an OPEN MIC night tonight at Clyde’s Prime Rib Restaurant and Bar on Sandy Blvd tonight.
The Annual Holiday Food & Gift Festival is this weekend in Hillsboro. It’s one of the largest holiday celebrations in the Northwest drawing some 15,000 attendees , over 300 exhibitors featuring art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, wood, music, photography, toys, Christmas décor, and much more make this a gift buyer’s delight. There is also a lot of gourmet food, and the event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Portland Book Festival at the Portland Art Museum featuring a lineup of local and national authors.
There’s a Saturday event focused on food. It’s Gobble Up Portland, and tickets are FREE, but you need to register ahead of time. Here’s the link to get those tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gobble-up-portland-2021-tickets-166563492891
Vendors will be on both sides of the hall at Alder Block, and the MilkRun Market is out back–and you can sample food plus a full bar featuring many of the cider/wine/spirits you’ll be sampling inside. It’s Saturday 10am to 5pm
If you don’t want to stay indoors this weekend and are brave enough to face the mud, be careful of the mud! Broken bones and twisted ankles are the most common injuries, but there’s also a possibility of a bruised sternum-otherwise known as the breast bone if you fall and land on your back. Another big risk at this time of year in the forests: falling branches.