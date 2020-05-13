Wednesday COVID-19 Numbers: Four More Deaths, 55 More Positive Tests
PORTLAND, Ore. – A day after no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, the state announces 4 more people have died from the virus.
That brings the total tally to 134 deaths.
Also Wednesday, 55 more people have tested positive for the virus, while 4 more people are presumed to have the virus.
3,338 people have now tested positive, while 80,571 people have tested negative.
162 people are currently hospitalized, with 38 of those patients in intensive care and 17 on a ventilator.