Wednesday AM School Closures and Delays

MULTNOMAH CO. SCHOOLS:

Corbett Sch. Dist.: Closed

CLARK COUNTY-

Battle Ground Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

Hockinson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

Washougal Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

MARION/POLK/LINN/BENTON COUNTIES-

Silver Falls Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Scio Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

North Santiam Sch. Dist. (Stayton): 2 Hours Late

Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Falls City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

COLUMBIA GORGE SCHOOLS:

Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

