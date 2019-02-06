Wednesday AM School Closures and Delays
By Jacob Dean
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 3:40 AM

Click Here For The Latest School Closures And Delays – This link is most accurate and updated instantaneously in real time.

MULTNOMAH CO. SCHOOLS:

Corbett Sch. Dist.: Closed

CLARK COUNTY-

Battle Ground Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

Hockinson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

Washougal Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late.

MARION/POLK/LINN/BENTON COUNTIES-

Silver Falls Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Scio Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

North Santiam Sch. Dist. (Stayton): 2 Hours Late

Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Falls City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

 

COLUMBIA GORGE SCHOOLS:

Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

MORE DETAILS:

