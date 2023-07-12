KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Webb Space Telescope Reveals Moment Of Stellar Birth, Dramatic Close-Up Of 50 Baby Stars

July 12, 2023 9:47AM PDT
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet.

NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing the dramatic close-up of 50 young stars at the moment of birth.

This star-forming region is 390 light-years away.

The cloud complex is relatively small and quiet yet full of illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen and even dense cocoons of dust with the delicate beginnings of even more stars.

The young stars appear to be no bigger than our sun.

Scientists say the breathtaking shot provides the best clarity yet of this brief phase of a star’s life.

