Weather Wreaking Havoc On Washington State’s Vaccination Plans

Feb 18, 2021 @ 11:21am
Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – A large COVID-19 vaccination site in south central Washington state will be closed through the weekend because of weather delays in vaccine shipments.

People with appointments for their second doses of Pfizer vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick should check their email for information on how to reschedule.

Washington state health officials said Thursday they expect more than 200,000 doses to arrive late because of the winter storms elsewhere in the nation.

Similar delays across the country are slowing the vaccination effort.

