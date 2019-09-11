We Will Never Forget

Several remembrance ceremonies will be held in the DC area on the anniversary of 9-11.
Wednesday marks 18 years since nearly three thousand people were killed in the September 11th terror attacks. The Pentagon Memorial will be honoring those who died when American Airlines Flight 77 smashed into the Pentagon in Arlington.
Along with the traditional changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Arlington National Cemetery will hold a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. That’s the exact time when the plane hit the building.
Arlington County, Alexandria, Great Falls in Fairfax County and Purcellville in Loudoun County will all be holding events to remember those who lost their lives in the attack.