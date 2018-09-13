We Three Sent Home From AGT

Hollywood, Ca. – The McMinnville based sibling trio, We Three has been eliminated from the TV show, America’s Got Talent. They made it to the semi finals and are upbeat despite last night’s loss.

They posted a video on their Facebook page which said ” we have a lot of things coming. We are so excited. Honestly, like being on the show has been really, really cool. But we knew the show was going to end in two weeks regardless of whether we made it to the final or not. And we were honestly looking forward to getting to now play shows and put out music and do some hopefully crazy, cool things.”

We Three drew a national following with their audition performance which they dedicated to their late mom.