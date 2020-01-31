We know unions are sneaky but did you know they’re forging worker signatures to collect union dues in OR?
Lars brings on Rebekah Millard, an attorney with the Freedom Foundation to discuss the five forgery lawsuits in the pacific northwest involving unions forging employee signatures to collect union dues. Employees have every right to opt-out of unions, however, According to Freedom Foundation, two lawsuits in WA state allegedly “not only denied workers their constitutionally protected right to opt-out of union membership and dues but also forged their names on documents authorizing paycheck deductions in the first place.” Listen below for more.
