We have to realize we can’t fully trust the science behind the Coronavirus
Lars brings on Jack Kingston, former Georgia Congressman and current surrogate for the 2020 Trump Campaign to discuss small businesses and why the science behind the Coronavirus can’t fully be trusted. According to Governor Cuomo, 66% of the recent cases were people who did social distance. There’s a lot that we don’t know and more importantly there’s a lot that the government doesn’t know either further proving the science hasn’t quite been on par. Listen below for more.
The post We have to realize we can’t fully trust the science behind the Coronavirus appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.