We Favor Fitness, Not Fast Food: According to Google

What do you google most often???

My co-anchor, Cooper Googles the Chiefs. Mine are pretty random, it’s usually for story content, including plenty of searches in YouTube for sound effects.

Today is national fast food day. So a data company, Digital Third Coast researched Google Analytics to see which states google the most fast food and which google fitness the most.

Folks in Florida google fast food the most, followed by Colorado – which is kinda surprising, cuz they tend to be outdoorsy there. Texas loves its fast food searches as well. Oregon ranks number thirty.

On the other hand, people in California google fitness most often – that’s not really a shocker. But it is a chuckle that Florida is number two. Apparently they go to the gym after they eat their fast food.

Oregon is number sixteen for googling fitness. Keep up the good work my people!