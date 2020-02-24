Wayward Sealion Discovered In Castle Rock Miles Away From Rivers
Cowlitz county, Wash. – Quite the interesting find Sunday by a Sgt. with the Cowlitz County sheriff’s office. They’ve posted photos on Facebook of a wayward sealion found on Garlock road in Castle Rock. It looks like the sealion’s on a mountain road in a wooded area. It likely swam from the Pacific Ocean, about 50 miles up the Columbia river, and about ten miles up the Cowlitz river. Then he was found about two miles west of the Cowlitz river, near some creeks. He was returned safely to the Columbia river. Thanks to KXL listener Kevin who gave us the tip on this story. Email your news tips to news@kxl.com