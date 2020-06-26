Watterson Family Raising Money Death Expenses
PORTLAND, Ore– 20 year old Allyson Watterson’s remains were found last weekend. While detectives gather more information and revisit the woman’s boyfriend already in jail, funeral arrangements are being made. Watterson went missing two days before Christmas. She was supposedly hiking with her boyfriend Ben Garland in North Plains. It was Garland’s father who called law enforcement and told them the young woman was missing. Garland was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to other legal issues. He is currently serving a 3 year sentence.
A gofundme account has been set up to help pay for Allyson’s funeral.
To Donate go to: Gofundme.com/misty-allyson The goal is 10thousand dollars.