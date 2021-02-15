Water Main Breaks Expected in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore–The water mains in Portland are very old. Many date back to the early 1900’s. There’s a break currently at the 4800 block of Northeast Couch. Crews were able to cap it quickly. It was an 8 inch cast iron main from 1926. The weather we’re experiencing right now is ideal for breaking pipes.
Portland Water Bureau emergency crews are always available to respond to main breaks. Times vary for repairs. Crews have to wait for locates from other utilities. Once they know where it’s safe to dig the site is excavated. The bad part of the pipe is removed to make the repair. The road is patched and the Portland Bureau of Transportation then comes out to make the final repair. As we thaw out many more pipes are expected to give way.