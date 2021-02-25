      Weather Alert

Watch: Washington Governor Jay Inslee Press Conference On 2021 Legislative Session and Covid-19

Feb 25, 2021 @ 3:30pm
Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Olympia Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)

Olympia, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol to discuss the 2021 legislative session and the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor will be joined by Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs.

Watch it here:

