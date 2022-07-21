WATCH: University of Oregon Holds Public Memorial For Spencer Webb

Eugene, ORE. — The University of Oregon football program and the family of Spencer Webb will hold a public memorial service Thursday to celebrate his life. Webb, 22, died last week from a head injury after an accidental fall near Triangle Lake, west of Eugene.
Oregon Family,
We will hold a memorial service in celebration of Spencer Webb. He touched many lives. We would be honored if you would join us. All are welcome to attend.
Thursday, July 21
Autzen Stadium Club
6 p.m.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/LQjXHkCIwC
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 18, 2022
The memorial will be held at Autzen Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from the Oregon football program. All are welcome to attend.