WATCH: University of Oregon Holds Public Memorial For Spencer Webb

Jul 21, 2022 @ 10:16am

Eugene, ORE. — The University of Oregon football program and the family of Spencer Webb will hold a public memorial service Thursday to celebrate his life. Webb, 22, died last week from a head injury after an accidental fall near Triangle Lake, west of Eugene.

The memorial will be held at Autzen Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from the Oregon football program. All are welcome to attend.

 

