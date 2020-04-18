Watch The ‘One World: Together At Home Special’ Here
Music is Medicine and tonight at 5 pm on ABC/NBC/CBS & Youtube, you can join Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, and more superstar artists along with healthcare experts as we raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org/TogetherAtHome.
Taylor Swift
Michael Bublé
Sheryl Crow
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Common
Paul McCartney
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Lopez
John Legend
Lady Antebellum
Niall Horan
Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/