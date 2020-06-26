Watch: Suspects Attack Man During Demonstration; Police Seek Help To ID Suspects
Portland, Ore. – The attack was caught on camera and Portland police are asking you to take a look and help identify the attackers. Police say it happened early Wednesday morning around 4am, near SW 4th and Morrison. Before the assault happened, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspects or witnessed this assault, they are requested to contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division at (503)-823-0400.