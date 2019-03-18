WATCH: Snake Eel Located In Washington, Far From Its Habitat

LONG BEACH, WA – What started as a nice stroll along the beach for Candace Woodbury and her Husband from Wildnfree.life turned in to so much more when they came across something moving in the sand.

Turns out, what they saw was the head of a Pacific Snake Eel, stuck in dry sand. They called the Seaside Aquarium, who came out to dig the eel up.

The eel is native from Peru to Northern California, but rarely makes it’s way this far north. Only two have ever been found on Oregon beaches, and both had died before they were able to be rescued.

There is some damage to the pectoral fins, so officials with the Aquarium have the eel in a heated isolated tank to try and help the creature recover.