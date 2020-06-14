Watch: EF0 Tornado In Damascus Caught On Video
Clackamas County, Ore. – Many are still talking about the twister they saw in Clackamas County Saturday night. The National Weather Service confirms the EF-0 tornado was seen over the Damascus area. Many shared videos on social media. Crews have been on ground surveying the damage.
Newspartner KGW talked with landowner Tanner Benson who lives in the storm’s path. Benson says a tree on his property came down and landed on three cars. People also reported seeing it in Boring and Happy Valley.