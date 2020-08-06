      Weather Alert

Watch: Portland Mayor And Police Chief Press Conference On Protest Demonstrations

Aug 6, 2020 @ 12:54pm

Portland, Ore. – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell are holding a press conference this afternoon to address demonstration activity. It’s scheduled to start around 1:30pm our time. You can watch it live here on Fm News 101 KXL.

Read more about last night’s demonstration that was declared a riot here.

 

