WATCH: Police Looking For Hit & Run Truck Driver

Apr 30, 2020 @ 3:10pm

Wednesday evening Oregon State Troopers responded to a hit and run crash on Interstate 84 near La Grande.

Troopers showed up to a find a car with 65 year old Robert Floyd in it, in the median.

Floyd only had minor injuries.

He said that he was passing a truck when it changed lanes into him, causing him to lose control and roll several times.

A car that was driving behind the incident happened to catch video, which Police shared.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

