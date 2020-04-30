WATCH: Police Looking For Hit & Run Truck Driver
Wednesday evening Oregon State Troopers responded to a hit and run crash on Interstate 84 near La Grande.
Troopers showed up to a find a car with 65 year old Robert Floyd in it, in the median.
Floyd only had minor injuries.
He said that he was passing a truck when it changed lanes into him, causing him to lose control and roll several times.
A car that was driving behind the incident happened to catch video, which Police shared.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
SEE VIDEO HERE: