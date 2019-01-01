Watch Out For Slick Roads Monday Night

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service is warning of fog and slick roads for New Years Eve.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to fall rapidly overnight. With the fog, roads may become slick in places.

Read the weather statement from the National Weather Service below:

...FOGGY, FROSTY AND SLICK ROADWAYS LIKELY TONIGHT FOR THE VALLEYS OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON... Temperatures will fall rapidly after sunset this New Year`s Eve across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, dipping below freezing for many areas by midnight tonight or shortly afterward. Despite a mainly clear and dry afternoon, the ground is still damp from recent rain. The ground moisture will increase the likelihood that frost may develop on roads overnight, resulting in icy and slick conditions as people return home after New Year`s Eve festivities. Meanwhile, increasing fog may further complicate travel in some areas overnight. Roadways most likely to be impacted with foggy, frosty, and slick conditions will be secondary, untreated roads outside of the main urban centers. However, it is possible that urban areas will be affected as well. With the potential for challenging road conditions developing overnight, those heading out to New Year`s Eve activities should be prepared for a tricky drive home, especially as temperatures fall, and fog and frost become more widespread after midnight.