Watch Out For Slick Roads Monday Night
By Jim Ferretti
|
Dec 31, 2018 @ 5:19 PM

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service is warning of fog and slick roads for New Years Eve.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to fall rapidly overnight.  With the fog, roads may become slick in places.

Read the weather statement from the National Weather Service below:

...FOGGY, FROSTY AND SLICK ROADWAYS LIKELY TONIGHT FOR THE
VALLEYS OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON...

Temperatures will fall rapidly after sunset this New Year`s Eve
across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, dipping below
freezing for many areas by midnight tonight or shortly afterward.

Despite a mainly clear and dry afternoon, the ground is still damp
from recent rain. The ground moisture will increase the likelihood
that frost may develop on roads overnight, resulting in icy and
slick conditions as people return home after New Year`s Eve
festivities. Meanwhile, increasing fog may further complicate
travel in some areas overnight.

Roadways most likely to be impacted with foggy, frosty, and slick
conditions will be secondary, untreated roads outside of the main
urban centers. However, it is possible that urban areas will be
affected as well.

With the potential for challenging road conditions developing
overnight, those heading out to New Year`s Eve activities should
be prepared for a tricky drive home, especially as temperatures
fall, and fog and frost become more widespread after midnight.
