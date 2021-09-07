Governor Brown: Oregon Successfully Slowing Spread Of Delta Variant

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday said Oregon is slowing the spread of the Delta variant, “Because Oregonians are masking up and continuing to get vaccinated, we have been able to cut the projected length of this surge. However, there are still challenging times ahead. And we must remain vigilant.”
She said she’s especially worried about kids as they return to school across the state, “It is with mixed emotions that we are welcoming our kids back to school this year. I know many parents are excited for kids to return to the classroom full time, and at the same time anxious about the Delta variant. We all play a part in reducing community spread of this virus. Together we can stop the Delta variant from spreading and keep our kids safe and learning in the classroom.”
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education Tuesday also issued a statewide school health advisory. The agencies say the goal is to keep schools open to maintain instructional continuity:
Watch Today’s Press Conference Here: