      Weather Alert

Governor Brown: Oregon Successfully Slowing Spread Of Delta Variant

Sep 7, 2021 @ 1:29pm

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday said Oregon is slowing the spread of the Delta variant, “Because Oregonians are masking up and continuing to get vaccinated, we have been able to cut the projected length of this surge. However, there are still challenging times ahead. And we must remain vigilant.”

She said she’s especially worried about kids as they return to school across the state, “It is with mixed emotions that we are welcoming our kids back to school this year. I know many parents are excited for kids to return to the classroom full time, and at the same time anxious about the Delta variant. We all play a part in reducing community spread of this virus. Together we can stop the Delta variant from spreading and keep our kids safe and learning in the classroom.”

The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education Tuesday also issued a statewide school health advisory. The agencies say the goal is to keep schools open to maintain instructional continuity:

  1. All eligible youth and adults who come in contact with school-age children should vaccinate to reduce spread in the school community.
  2. Families with school-age children and educators should limit gatherings and non-essential activities with people from other households to the extent possible. If you are visiting people from another household, you should wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet, and keep activities outdoors as much as  possible.
  3. To the extent possible, schools and other organizations should reduce extracurricular activities and consider holding activities, such as meals, recess, physical education classes, music and choir, outdoors to maximize physical distancing. Likewise, if schools and other organizations proceed with extracurricular activities, they should consider holding them outdoors and implementing additional precautions like face coverings and physical distancing.
  4. Schools should hold beginning of the year family events (open houses, meet the teacher nights, etc.) online, rather than in-person. If events are held in-person, ensure all participants wear masks, hold the events outside, and maintain physical distancing of 6 feet to the degree possible.
  5. Families should check your school’s website or ODE’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners website to review your school’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.

Watch Today’s Press Conference Here:

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Governor Kate Brown Oregon Oregon Department of Education Oregon Health & Science University Oregon Health Authority
Popular Posts
Death Toll Tops 40 After Hurricane Ida’s Remnants Blindside Northeast
Former South Medford Teacher And Coach Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail
Vancouver Man Accused Of Killing Woman At Gas Station, Held On $2 Million Bail
Multiple Shootings & Armed Robberies In Vancouver
Student Killed In Shooting at North Carolina High School
Connect With Us Listen To Us On