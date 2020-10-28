Watch: Oregon Ducks Football Coach Mario Cristobal Talks About Team’s False-Positive Tests
Eugene, Ore. – We have learned that the five student-athletes in the Oregon Ducks football program who were said to have tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday, were actually false-positives and they did not have the virus. The University of Oregon says they went into isolation after the Antigen tests for the virus came back positive, but the tests were found to be false positives on Tuesday, based on two separate follow-up tests that were done by independent labs. All five student-athletes were back at practice yesterday morning. The Ducks first PAC-12 game is on November 7th against Stanford at Autzen Stadium.