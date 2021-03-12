Watch: OHSU Chief Medical Officer Gives Update On New Variants Found In Oregon
Portland, Ore. – Doctors are concerned about new variants of covid breaking out in Oregon. This afternoon Dr. Renee Edwards, Chief Medical Officer with OHSU Health, talked about new and potentially more contagious variants in our communities. She explains this week OHSU researchers discovered a brand new strain of covid-19 in Oregon that’s never been seen before in the United States. It’s similar to a strain from the U.K. and has parts of a newer mutation. Dr. Edwards says they are researching how the new variants could impact Oregonians.
She says the virus that causes covid-19 constantly changes, it’s part of a virus’s normal life cycle. That’s why we’re hearing of so many new variants, and it means we’ll continue to see new mutations. But she adds not all new mutations will be major trouble, some may not have much impact at all. She urges everyone to continue to be vigilant, wash your hands, wear your mask, get vaccinated, and keep a safe distance.
