Watch: Massive Lake Oswego House Fire Forces Evacuations
Lake Oswego, Ore. – A big fire destroyed a home and damaged another in Lake Oswego. The fire broke out before 7pm last night on Oriole Lane near Southwest Peacock Place. Firefighters from three different departments battled the flames, while four other homes on the block were evacuated. Witnesses say the tall fir trees behind the homes caught fire with the flames jumping from tree-to-tree. Crews contained the fire, but stayed on the scene overnight. It took about 45-minutes for crews to get the upper hand on the fire. No injuries were reported, but there was a puppy inside the home that disappeared. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Watch video from Lake Oswego Fire:
Image and video courtesy of Lake Oswego Fire