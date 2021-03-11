WATCH: Local Fishermen Catch Whale On Camera In Columbia River Near Portland Area
Sauvie Island, Ore. – Now here’s a whale of a story and the thrill of a lifetime for these local fishermen. They took a boat out fishing for salmon on the Columbia river around Willow Bar on Sauvie Island and Ridgefield, Washington, when a whale surfaced in the middle of the river just feet away from them.
The guys from Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear shared the epic :19 second video to Facebook.
It’s pretty uncommon to see whales this far away from the Pacific Ocean, up it’s not unheard of. We recently had a run of small fish called smelt run up the river, and some salmon and steelhead are moving through too. The whale was likely chasing that food.