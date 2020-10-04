Watch: Local Doctor Talk Hospital Treatments For Covid-19 And What’s Next For President Trump Once He’s Back Home
Seattle, Wash. – A doctor from the Pacific Northwest is giving us an idea on what happens next for President Trump once he leaves the hospital. Dr. John Lynch from the University of Washington Medicine says patients use basic medicines like ibuprofen and Tylenol to treat mild symptoms like fever and cough at home. When patients are in the hospital with more serious symptoms, doctors are commonly using two drugs to help fight covid-19. The first is Remdesivir, which is anti-viral and helps attack covid-19. The second drug is Dexamethasone which is a steroid, that can help patients breathe better and increase their oxygen levels.