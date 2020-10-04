      Weather Alert

Watch: Local Doctor Talk Hospital Treatments For Covid-19 And What’s Next For President Trump Once He’s Back Home

Oct 4, 2020 @ 2:10pm

Seattle, Wash. – A doctor from the Pacific Northwest is giving us an idea on what happens next for President Trump once he leaves the hospital. Dr. John Lynch from the University of Washington Medicine says patients use basic medicines like ibuprofen and Tylenol to treat mild symptoms like fever and cough at home. When patients are in the hospital with more serious symptoms, doctors are commonly using two drugs to help fight covid-19. The first is Remdesivir, which is anti-viral and helps attack covid-19. The second drug is Dexamethasone which is a steroid, that can help patients breathe better and increase their oxygen levels.

TAGS
Dexamethasone Dr. John Lynch hospital ibuprofen medicine President Trump Remdesivir symptoms Treatment Tylenol University of Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro