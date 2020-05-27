Watch Live: PPS Meeting, Bracing For $58 Million Shortfall Due To Covid-10
Portland, Ore. The Superintendent of Portland Public Schools is set to lay out his proposed budget for the next school year at a PPS Board Meeting Tuesday night, with one big catch. Covid-19. The district may be facing a $58 million dollar budget shortfall, because of the virus pandemic. PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero may have to adjust the spending plan moving forward as officials decide on cuts with the lack of money. Oregonlive reports some of the district’s money comes from Oregon state income taxes and that revenue is expected to go down during this recession. Check back for updates on this story.