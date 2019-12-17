Watch Live: ODOT Meeting On Widening I-5 In Rose Quarter
Portland, Ore. – State action on the Rose Quarter project may be put on hold at today’s meeting. That’s what the Governor wants. The meeting is suppose to start around 8:30am. KXL’s Mike Turner looks at her letter sent before today’s meeting.
The Oregon Transportation Commission was entertaining the possibility of moving forward on the project that would include some lane making at the Rose Quarter bottleneck. The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Don Hamilton says another possibility is that the commission will table the vote as the Governor has requested and take another look at the project after further study. The Governor also wants the transportation department to conduct a full review of how congestion pricing would work and potentially impact traffic through the area. The commissioners will still accept public testimony on the project Tuesday if interested citizens show up to discuss it. “We appreciate the governor’s comments and her leadership very much,” said Van Brocklin, the commission chair. We will pay close attention to her recommendation as we meet tomorrow to consider the next steps for environmental review. We continue to look forward to hearing from those who wish to provide comment on the project.”