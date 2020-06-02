      Weather Alert

Mayor Wheeler & Chief Resch Address Fourth Night of Demonstrations

Jun 2, 2020 @ 9:47am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Jami Resch addressed the fourth night of demonstrations in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Wheeler says he is not extending the curfew, that “it’s time to move forward”.  He says he called Governor Kate Brown yesterday after he says she mischaracterized the call from U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams to bring in the National Guard.

The governor did authorize using 50 soldiers to help police process arrests, but they would not be on the front lines.  Brown also sent 100 Oregon State Troopers to Portland to offer their assistance.

Chief Resch added: “We are committed to working with our community to find solutions and healing.”

