Watch Live Impeachment Trial: Debate And Questioning Today

Following the end of arguments from Mr. Trump’s legal team on Tuesday, McConnell provided senators with a roadmap for the written question round of the proceedings, which he said Schumer agreed to.

The next phase will last two days beginning Wednesday, when the Senate will reconvene at 1 p.m. Senators will have up to eight hours during that session to submit written questions to each side. Questions will alternate between the Republicans and Democrats, McConnell said.

On Thursday, the Senate will resume time for written questions, again alternating between the majority and the minority parties, with up to eight hours allotted for the queries of the president’s lawyers and House managers.

Questions must be in writing and submitted to the chief justice. McConnell urged his colleagues to be “thoughtful and brief,” as they were during the impeachment trial for President Bill Clinton in 1999, and encouraged the House managers and president’s counsel to be “succinct” with their answers.

“I hope we can follow both of these examples during this time,” McConnell said.

Roberts quoted the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist’s advice to counsel on both sides when he presided over the proceedings in 1999 “that the chair will operate on a rebuttable presumption that each question can be fully and fairly answered in five minutes or less.”

“The transcript indicates that the statement was met with ‘laughter,'” Roberts said to laughs of his own in the Senate chamber. “Nonetheless, managers and counsel generally limited their responses accordingly. I think the late chief’s time limit was a good one and would ask both sides to abide by it.”