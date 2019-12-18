      Weather Alert

Watch Live: House Vote On Impeachment

Dec 18, 2019 @ 5:05am

Washington, D.C. – FM News 101 KXL will be following the House Impeachment vote against President Trump today. You can watch it live in its entirety right here, and stay connected to FM News 101 KXL for the latest. The House is poised to debate articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging he abused his power and obstructed Congress, setting the stage for an extraordinary rebuke from the chamber of Congress most responsive to the will of the American people. The House will convene at 9 a.m. to begin debate leading up to the final impeachment votes. After an hour of debate on the “rule” governing the proceedings, six hours of debate on the articles will be divided equally between Democrats and Republicans, who could introduce procedural obstacles that would stretch the proceedings into the evening.

Read more from CBS NEWS: 

  • The House of Representatives will debate two articles of impeachment against President Trump before final votes on each later Wednesday.
  • If approved, Mr. Trump will become just the third president in American history to be impeached.

Once the debate has concluded, the House will vote on each article of impeachment separately: first the article accusing Mr. Trump of abuse of power, followed by a vote on the article alleging obstruction of Congress.

The votes are the culmination of months of investigation into the president’s efforts to pressure the government of Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit him politically, including a probe into a company that employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the president’s chief potential rivals in his 2020 reelection bid.

The number of Democratic members who said they will vote to impeach the president surpassed the majority threshold needed for passage on Tuesday, paving the way for Mr. Trump’s impeachment in Wednesday’s votes.

Mr. Trump is likely to join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached since the adoption of the Constitution in 1788. Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Clinton in 1999, and both were acquitted in Senate trials.

Mr. Trump ahead of House impeachment vote: “Say a prayer”

Mr. Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, hours before the House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against him, to call the upcoming vote a “terrible thing” and urge supporters to “say a prayer” for him.

The final vote by the House on the two articles, one alleging he abused his power and the second alleging he obstructed Congress, is set to take place later Wednesday. If the articles are approved by the lower chamber, Mr. Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

