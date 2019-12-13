Watch: House Judiciary Committee Passes Both Impeachment Articles Against President Trump

Washington, D.C. – Update: The House Judiciary Committee Passes Both Impeachment Articles Against President Trump. Listen to the full vote here:
Don’t miss the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on the Articles of Impeachment this morning, expected shortly after 7am. We’ll bring it to you live on FM news 101 KXL. The House Judiciary Committee will vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump Friday morning, after more than 14 hours of heated debate on Thursday. Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler postponed the final votes on the articles late on Thursday evening, sparking immediate condemnation from Republicans on the committee.
Latest updates on Thursday’s markup hearing
- After 14 hours of debate, the House Judiciary Committee passed the procedural amendment that precedes the vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler postponed the vote on the articles to 10 a.m. Friday morning, infuriating Republicans.
- The committee will ultimately vote on each article separately, starting with abuse of power and followed by obstruction of Congress.
The House Judiciary Committee spent more than 14 hours on Thursday debating amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, the last step before sending the articles to the full House for a vote.
The committee met late into the night Wednesday and resumed their work Thursday morning, when members could start offering amendments to the articles. Republicans proposed five amendments, all of which failed in a party line vote of 23-17.
The first article accuses the president of abuse of power for his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. The second article accuses him of obstruction of Congress for his refusal to cooperate in the impeachment inquiry.
Late Thursday night, the committee passed the procedural amendment that precedes voting on the two articles. Immediately after that vote, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler postponed the votes on the articles until Friday at 10 a.m., a move that sparked immediate condemnation from Republicans on the committee.
McConnell on Senate trial that “everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel”
11:44 p.m.: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he’ll be working “in total coordination” with the White House counsel on the president’s trial in the Senate. He told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday night, “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
McConnell met with White House counsel Pat Cipollone and White House legislative director Eric Ueland earlier Thursday afternoon.
“I’m going to coordinate with the president’s lawyers, so there would be no difference between us on how to do this,” McConnell said. Although he will, as he put it, be taking “his cues from the president’s lawyers,” the majority leader isn’t expecting any surprises out of the Senate trial.
“We know how it’s going to end,” he said. “There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”
His hope is to work through the Senate trial “in a fairly short period of time.” — Alan He
Nadler pushes vote on articles of impeachment until Friday
11:16 p.m.: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler postponed the votes on the articles of impeachment until 10 a.m. Friday morning. The move surprised and infuriated many of the Republicans on the committee, including Ranking Member Doug Collins, who slammed the chairman immediately after his announcement for not consulting him on the decision.
“The chairman’s integrity is gone,” a furious Collins told reporters after the meeting. “Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was.”
Later, a senior House Judiciary staffer told CBS News, “Republican Judiciary members have complained about process and transparency, yet apparently wanted to force the Committee to vote on Articles of Impeachment in the dark of night. In the interests of doing our constitutional duty in a transparent way for the American public, the Chairman scheduled the vote of the Articles for 10 a.m. Friday morning.”