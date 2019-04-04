Watch Live: Hart Family Coroner’s Inquest – Day 2

WILLITS, Calif. (AP) – Officials testifying at a coroner’s inquest Wednesday are sharing grisly details of the deaths of a family whose SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff.

Mendocino County is holding the inquest before a jury to determine how to classify the March 2018 deaths of Jen and Sarah Hart and their six adopted children.

Jurors will decide whether the deaths were accidental, a murder-suicide or undetermined.

Mendocino County Sheriff Deputy Robert Julian says the bodies of the women were inside the car and that as the car was being towed up the cliff, one of the bodies fell out along with a backpack.

Julian says he was able to identify Sarah Hart through a Minnesota driver’s license found near the car.

He says he was not able to immediately identify Jennifer Hart due to her fall.

Read more here: https://www.kxl.com/watch-live-hart-family-coroners-inquest/