WATCH LIVE: Governor Kate Brown To Give Update On Wildfires In Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has called a press conference for 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the wildfires across the state.

She’s expected to also provide information on how the state and partners are preparing and responding to the fires and share information about how Oregonians can be prepared.

She’ll be joined by the State Fire Marshal, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Emergency Management, PGE, and PacifiCorp.

You can watch it live on KXL.com.