KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Breaking News:
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Monarch For 70 Years, Dies

WATCH LIVE: Governor Kate Brown To Give Update On Wildfires In Oregon

September 8, 2022 11:40AM PDT
Share

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has called a press conference for 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the wildfires across the state.

She’s expected to also provide information on how the state and partners are preparing and responding to the fires and share information about how Oregonians can be prepared.

She’ll be joined by the State Fire Marshal, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Emergency Management, PGE, and PacifiCorp.

You can watch it live on KXL.com.

 

More about:
Governor Kate Brown
Oregon
wildfires

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
3

Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified
4

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
5

Portland's 56th Homicide Victim Identified