WATCH LIVE: Governor Kate Brown Announces Vaccine Targets To Fully Reopen Oregon’s Economy
SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday announced what needs to be done to fully reopen the economy.
She says statewide, 70% of all Oregonians 16 and older must have at least one dose of a vaccine to lift most risk level restrictions.
Additionally, she announced that starting May 21st, counties can move to the lower risk level category once 65% of county residents 16 and older have at lease one vaccine dose.
Counties must also submit a plan to close equity gaps in vaccination.
“Thanks to you, Oregon, it looks like we’ve crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge,” said Governor Brown. “Our hospitalization rates have stabilized. Our infection rates are on a downward trajectory. And in the race between vaccines and variants, our efforts to
vaccinate Oregonians are taking the lead. We still have some work to do to reach our 70% goal, but I am confident we can get there
in June and return Oregon to a sense of normalcy”.
Here is Oregon’s percentage of people vaccinated:
Here’s more from the Governor:
• After achieving 70%, Oregon may continue requiring some use of masks and physical distancing and will continue to evaluate the use of these tools as we learn more from the CDC and evaluate Oregon’s COVID-19 conditions and experience.
• All other health and safety requirements for counties under the Risk Level framework will be lifted, and counties will no longer be assigned risk levels. (Oregon public schools will still be required to follow Ready Schools, Safe Learners health and safety requirements, with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education updating that guidance for the 2021-22 school
year to lift most restrictions based on CDC guidance.)
• Statewide, Oregon must continue to work towards closing equity gaps for communities of color. Counties eligible for option to move to Lower Risk, beginning May 21 Beginning May 21, the Governor announced, counties will have the option to move weekly to the Lower Risk health and safety restrictions in Oregon’s Risk Level Framework.
County movements will be announced on May 18. To move to Lower Risk, counties must:
• Reach 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose.
• Submit a complete plan to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) which details how the county will close the equity gaps in their vaccination efforts.
• Counties will be eligible for state resources to help achieve these goals, and will be eligible for additional funding as they demonstrate making progress towards closing their equity gaps.