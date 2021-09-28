      Weather Alert

Governor Lays Out COVID-19 Booster Plans As Oregon Hits Pandemic Peak

Sep 28, 2021 @ 2:00pm

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown Tuesday delivered some good news for the state, “While we still have a long way to go, it appears things are slowly getting better. And every day there is renewed hope as we see more people getting vaccinated, progress on vaccines for our 5-11 year olds, and now, the beginning of boosters for some of our most vulnerable.”

Regarding boosters, the Governor said everyone who is eligible for one, will get one, “For those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I ask for your patience as we wait for further data and guidance from the federal government. For those who received the Pfizer vaccine but are not yet eligible for a booster, please know that you are still well protected from COVID-19. Boosters offer an extra layer of protection — and that is important for individuals at higher risk of exposure or illness — but you are still fully vaccinated with the two doses.”

These groups of Oregonians who received the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago are now eligible and recommended to receive a booster shot:

  • People 65 and older,
  • People living in long-term care facilities, and
  • People 50 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Additionally, the following group of Oregonians ages 18-64 who received the Pfizer vaccine may receive a booster after 6 months:

  • People with underlying medical conditions, and
  • People who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting. This includes Oregonians like health care workers, teachers and grocery workers.

Meanwhile, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne said Oregon has hit the pandemic peak, “The pandemic in Oregon has appeared to reach its peak. Daily infections and hospitalizations are slowing receding from the record highs earlier in the month.”

However, virus related deaths have increased 23 percent.

And Dr. Jeanne said Oregonians must keep their guards up, “Our latest modeling report shows how fragile progress can be against this unrelenting virus. The report shows that earlier this month, the spread of the virus increased slightly. That was the result of the slow but discernable increase in high risk behaviors and a slacked adherence to the public health protocols that have proven to be effective.”

Dr. Jeanne said it’s too early to tell if the return to school or events like college football games will lead to another change in the trends.

WATCH TODAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

 

 

