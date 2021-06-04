      Weather Alert

Oregon Governor Kate Brown Announces Reopening Plan

Jun 4, 2021 @ 6:00am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide.

Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy.

As of Friday, 66% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated.

For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest safety measures – county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining.

But as vaccination numbers increase, restrictions have been loosened as the state shifts from emergency response to pandemic recovery.

