WATCH LIVE: Governor Kate Brown, Members Of OHA And The Oregon Lottery Announce New Vaccine Incentives
SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown has called a press conference for Noon on Friday to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the pandemic. FM News 101 KXL has confirmed with the Governor’s Office this morning, there will be an announcement about a new vaccination incentive game. Details of how the game will be played with be revealed at that time. It’s not clear yet what the biggest prize will be. Smaller prizes are expected to be part of the pay out too. Funding for the game is coming from the Federal Government. The Governor will be joined by members of the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Lottery Commission. States like New York and Maryland have also turned to the lottery to help get more people vaccinated against Covid-19. You can watch it live on KXL.com.