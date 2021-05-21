      Weather Alert

WATCH LIVE: Governor Kate Brown, Members Of OHA And The Oregon Lottery Announce New Vaccine Incentives

May 21, 2021 @ 7:10am

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown has called a press conference for Noon on Friday to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the pandemic. FM News 101 KXL has confirmed with the Governor’s Office this morning, there will be an announcement about a new vaccination incentive game. Details of how the game will be played with be revealed at that time. It’s not clear yet what the biggest prize will be.  Smaller prizes are expected to be part of the pay out too.  Funding for the game is coming from the Federal Government. The Governor will be joined by members of the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Lottery Commission.  States like New York and Maryland have also turned to the lottery to help get more people vaccinated against Covid-19. You can watch it live on KXL.com.

TAGS
Covid-19 Governor Kate Brown Oregon Oregon Health Authority Oregon Lottery Pandemic
Popular Posts
Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
Oregon Reports 713 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Virus-Related Deaths
UPDATE: Oregon County Vaccination % Goes Down For A Second Day In A Row.
Portland police, FBI respond to threats of gun violence this weekend
COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Confederated Tribes Of The Umatilla Indian Reservation