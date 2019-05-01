Watch Live: A.G. Barr Testifies On Mueller Report Today To Senate Judiciary Committee

Washington, D.C. – Attorney General William Barr faces questions from lawmakers today for the first time since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. It will start around 7am Pacific time.

One Oregon Senator doesn’t like the way the U.S. Attorney General handled release of Robert Mueller’s investigation. Senator Ron Wyden joins eleven other senators all calling for an investigation into Attorney General William Barr’s conduct. They sent a letter to the office of the Inspector General and the office of Professional Responsibility. They outline seven concerns, including Barr’s decision not to recuse himself from overseeing the Special Counsel’s investigation. They ask if it was proper and consistent with ethical rules and practices within the Department of Justice.

KXL’s Lucinda Kay contributed to this story.