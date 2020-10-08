      Weather Alert

Watch Live: 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

Oct 7, 2020 @ 5:58pm

Salt Lake City, UT. – The 2020 Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris kicks off tonight at 6p our time in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first and only VP debate comes on the heels of last week’s chaotic first presidential debate and after President Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis. USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate the debate, which will be 90 minutes long and divided into nine segments of 10 minutes each. Candidates will not make opening or closing statements. Debate topics have not been announced. There will be plexiglass barriers between the candidates, who will also be more than 12 feet apart from each other.

TAGS
debate kalama harris Live mike pence vice president debate watch
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro