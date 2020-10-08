Watch Live: 2020 Vice Presidential Debate
Salt Lake City, UT. – The 2020 Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris kicks off tonight at 6p our time in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first and only VP debate comes on the heels of last week’s chaotic first presidential debate and after President Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis. USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate the debate, which will be 90 minutes long and divided into nine segments of 10 minutes each. Candidates will not make opening or closing statements. Debate topics have not been announced. There will be plexiglass barriers between the candidates, who will also be more than 12 feet apart from each other.