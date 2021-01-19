Watch: Law Enforcement Officials Hold Briefing Ahead of Inauguration Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local, state and federal law enforcement partners will discuss plans and expectations for Inauguration Day this afternoon at 3:30pm.
Taking part in the event will be:
Superintendent Terri Davie, Oregon State Police
General Michael Stencel, Oregon National Guard
Chief Trevor Womack, Salem PD
Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey, FBI
Chief Chuck Lovell, Portland Police Bureau
Sheriff Mike Reese, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Jason Wallace, Port of Portland
Regional Director Gabe Russell, Federal Protective Services
District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County
U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams, USAO