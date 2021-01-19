      Weather Alert

Watch: Law Enforcement Officials Hold Briefing Ahead of Inauguration Day

Jan 19, 2021 @ 3:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local, state and federal law enforcement partners will discuss plans and expectations for Inauguration Day this afternoon at 3:30pm.

Taking part in the event will be:

Superintendent Terri Davie, Oregon State Police

General Michael Stencel, Oregon National Guard

Chief Trevor Womack, Salem PD

Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey, FBI

Chief Chuck Lovell, Portland Police Bureau

Sheriff Mike Reese, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Jason Wallace, Port of Portland

Regional Director Gabe Russell, Federal Protective Services

District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County

U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams, USAO

TAGS
Inauguration Day Law Enforcement
Popular Posts
Seven Shootings In Less Than 12 Hours In Portland
Washington Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Deadly Drug
Help Requested To Identify Parkrose Neighborhood Murder Victim
Some Serious Sewage Spills Into Puget Sound Near Seattle
Woman Missing After Landslide In Columbia Gorge