Watch: Latest Updates On Lionshead, Riverside, and Beachie Creek Fires – Crews Preparing For Rain And Erosion Coming Soon

Oregon – Crews share the latest updates on some of the biggest fires still burning in Oregon. In the featured video above, officials give the latest on the Lionshead fire, the biggest fire burning in the state. They say look out crews are watching the areas where they are seeing the most smoke, conditions are little more windy on Sunday. Crews today have been working on parts of Detroit and Olallie lake area. The Lionshead fire is now 45 percent contained and has burned over 204,385 acres. Read more below.
Here’s the latest on the Riverside Fire and the Beachie Creek Fire:
The Riverside Fire is 54 percent contained, and has burned 138,085 acres. The Beachie Creek fire is 59 percent contained and has burned 193,282 acres.
Weather and Fire Behavior: High pressure will temporarily weaken, leading to increasing onshore flow, slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity in the valley. Winds are expected to increase slightly along the ridgetops and humidity levels remain low at higher elevations. Wind gusts of up to 15 mph are predicted this afternoon. Smoke could be more visible if interior unburned fuels are ignited. Fire behavior is expected to remain much the same as days prior, exhibiting creeping and smoldering behavior.
Riverside Fire: Handheld infrared work will begin on the northwest side of the fire with a focus around structures. Firefighters are continuing to assist with extinguishing smokes reported through 9-1-1 calls. Chipping operations are finishing up in the northeast. Suppression repair work is occurring on secondary contingency lines. Firefighters will continue to patrol firelines, cold trail and mopping up as needed.
Beachie Creek Fire: Fire activity increased slightly inside the fire perimeter as the area experienced low humidity for a short duration yesterday afternoon. This activity was quickly addressed with the use of helicopters for aerial water drops. Helicopters dropped over 100,000 gallons of water on the fire yesterday. On the west side of the fire, firefighters will continue to patrol, mop up and monitor the fire. Along Highway 22 suppression repair work is ongoing utilizing heavy equipment and handcrews. This fire has shown an increase in acreage due to more accurate mapping.
Evacuations: Currently there are no evacuations in Clackamas County. Current evacuation information for Marion County is available at www.co.marion.or.us/Alerts?AlertId=83 or by calling 503-588-5032. Current evacuation information for Linn County is available at www.linnsheriff.org/fire_live_updates_sept_2020/ or by calling 541-812-2260.
Smoke info: Oregon Smoke Blog: oregonsmoke.blogspot.com
Willamette Valley Smoke outlook: https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/
Closures: The Willamette National Forest lifted restrictions on campfires. The Sept. 25 closure order is still in effect, a list of recreation areas within the fire zone that remain closed can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xGpeV
Mt. Hood National Forest www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mthood/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD811247
Willamette National Forest www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/willamette/alerts-notices/?aid=61574
Bureau of Land Management www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions.
Road Closures on TripCheck: www.tripcheck.com/
Santiam State Forest is closed
Read more details on the Lionshead fire:
– Fire officials wish to remind the public that all roads within the Deschutes National Forest’s
Lionshead Fire Area Emergency Closure remain closed to protect the public and ensure safe, unobstructed travel for
firefighters as they work.
In recent days, firefighters have encountered numerous civilians within the closure area and even within the fire
footprint. Unauthorized access puts motorists at risk of accidents or injuries from falling trees or fire burning across a
roadway, in addition to accidents involving engines, equipment or other fire-related vehicles.
If a civilian is injured or a motorist is stranded, help may not be readily available, or slower in responding. While all
firefighters have some level of first aid training, they may not come across the scene in a timely fashion, or be able to
bring in an ambulance. This also takes firefighters away from their work fighting the fire and ensuring it does not
escape containment lines.
The majority of encounters have been along Hwy. 46 between Detroit and Breitenbush Hot Springs, where numerous
trees have fallen across the roadway and others are at risk of falling, and on Forest Roads 2231, 2233 and 4693, where
the fire is also still active.
Outside the fire perimeter, but within the closure area, there are also risks, including the potential for vehicular
accidents and the potential for fire to cross containment lines. Two good examples of this are a spot fire discovered
outside the fire line near the finger to the north and another to the north of the P-515 Fire footprint. Firefighters must
be able to respond to these developments without delay, and, in a worst-case scenario, motorists could find themselves
trapped within an active fire.
Violators of a closure order may be ticketed and subject to a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of not more than 6
months, or both. Complete closure orders and maps of closed areas on federal lands associated with the Lionshead
Fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7049/
Weather: Today’s high is expected to be 70, Winds will be much stronger than in recent days, with gusts up to 23
mph.
Evacuations: Breitenbush Hot Springs remains at Level 3 – “Go!” Detroit, Idanha, Hwy. 22 east of Detroit Dam to
milepost 56, and Opal Creek Wilderness/Jawbone Flats are at Level 2 – “Be Set.” Elkhorn, Gates east of Gates Hill
Road, and Hwy. 22 from Gates Hill Road east to Detroit Dam are at Level 1 – “Ready.” Residents of Linn County can
find up to date information at www.LinnSheriff.org. Closure orders and maps can be found at
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/
Other information: The section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Forest Road 60/Windigo Pass on
the Deschutes National Forest is now open. A list of Willamette National Forest recreation areas within the fire zone
that remain closed can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xGpeV